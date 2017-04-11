After Jessica Perez — a model and entrepreneur who founded Tycoon, a personal finance app for freelancers — pitched her product to an investor, he sent her a Snapchat video of himself looking at bikini photos of her on his laptop. Another investor promised her connections to angel investors but followed up by inviting her to a movie premiere. Another turned a lunch meeting into a lunch date, a shift she didn't realize until he started flirting and asking her if she was seeing anyone.
"I don't think I've met a single female founder who hasn't had at least one creepy situation with an investor," Perez said.
10 female founders get real about sexism in the murky world of startup fundraising
