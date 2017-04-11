Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5245 Comments: 75174 Since: Jan 2009

10 female founders get real about sexism in the murky world of startup fundraising

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 4:52 PM
Discuss:

After Jessica Perez — a model and entrepreneur who founded Tycoon, a personal finance app for freelancers — pitched her product to an investor, he sent her a Snapchat video of himself looking at bikini photos of her on his laptop. Another investor promised her connections to angel investors but followed up by inviting her to a movie premiere. Another turned a lunch meeting into a lunch date, a shift she didn't realize until he started flirting and asking her if she was seeing anyone.

"I don't think I've met a single female founder who hasn't had at least one creepy situation with an investor," Perez said. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor