Fox News to investigate sexual harassment after years of helping quiet O'Reilly's accusers

A thorough public shaming can be remarkably effective. According to CNN, Fox News' parent company, 21st Century Fox, is going to investigate allegations that its No. 1 host, Bill O'Reilly, has a longstanding habit of making sexually inappropriate overtures to women in the workplace.

The investigation would seem to be the direct result of an April 1 New York Times report alleging O'Reilly and Fox News had paid roughly $13 million to keep accusers quiet about complaints of sexual harassment they'd lobbed at O'Reilly. The earliest incident of settlements cited by the New York Times occurred 15 years ago, in 2002.

Fox has taken its time investigating the accusations, but now the company is reportedly prepared to follow protocol.