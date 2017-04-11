Fox's Bill O'Reilly Takes Sudden "Planned" Vacation; James Murdoch Reportedly Wants Him Gone

Amid a sexual harrassment scandal, Fox's Bill O'Reilly surprised viewers tonight and announced he will be taking a "planned" vacation until April 24th. The timing is interesting as over two dozen companies - including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW and Allstate - have pulled advertisements and as NYMag.com reports, two highly-placed Fox News sources say 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch would like O’Reilly to be permanently taken off the air.

As HollywoodReporter notes, O'Reilly assured viewers that his trip was planned long ago, as he takes a vacation “often around this time of year," in order to dispel any notion that it was a forced suspension. He announced that he’d scheduled his trip “last fall” - well before the New York Times reported he paid $13 million to settle harassment claims.