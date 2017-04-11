Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5245 Comments: 75174 Since: Jan 2009

Fox's Bill O'Reilly Takes Sudden "Planned" Vacation; James Murdoch Reportedly Wants Him Gone

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThis Is The Government: Your Legal Right To Redeem Your Money Market Account Has Been Denied | zero hedge
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 7:58 PM
Discuss:

Amid a sexual harrassment scandal, Fox's Bill O'Reilly surprised viewers tonight and announced he will be taking a "planned" vacation until April 24th. The timing is interesting as over two dozen companies - including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW and Allstate - have pulled advertisements and as NYMag.com reports, two highly-placed Fox News sources say 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch would like O’Reilly to be permanently taken off the air.

As HollywoodReporter notes, O'Reilly assured viewers that his trip was planned long ago, as he takes a vacation “often around this time of year," in order to dispel any notion that it was a forced suspension. He announced that he’d scheduled his trip “last fall” - well before the New York Times reported he paid $13 million to settle harassment claims.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor