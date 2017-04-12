Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5248 Comments: 75232 Since: Jan 2009

'Charging Bull' Sculptor Says 'Fearless Girl' Violates His Rights - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 1:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The sculptor of Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue says New York City has violated his legal rights with the placement of "Fearless Girl," a statue of a young girl that has been staring down his creation since International Women's Day on March 8.

Artist Arturo Di Modica and his lawyers argued at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday that the placement of the statue was copyright infringement and distorted the meaning of his sculpture.

"In our opinion, a deliberate choice was made to exploit and to appropriate the 'Charging Bull' through the placement of 'Fearless Girl,'" attorney Norman Siegel said at the press conference.

Siegel said they believed the artist's rights had been violated as a result of placing the statue of the girl "directly across from the 'Charging Bull,'" without Di Modica's permission.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor