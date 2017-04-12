'Charging Bull' Sculptor Says 'Fearless Girl' Violates His Rights - NBC News

The sculptor of Wall Street's iconic "Charging Bull" statue says New York City has violated his legal rights with the placement of "Fearless Girl," a statue of a young girl that has been staring down his creation since International Women's Day on March 8.

Artist Arturo Di Modica and his lawyers argued at a press conference in New York City on Wednesday that the placement of the statue was copyright infringement and distorted the meaning of his sculpture.

"In our opinion, a deliberate choice was made to exploit and to appropriate the 'Charging Bull' through the placement of 'Fearless Girl,'" attorney Norman Siegel said at the press conference.

Siegel said they believed the artist's rights had been violated as a result of placing the statue of the girl "directly across from the 'Charging Bull,'" without Di Modica's permission.