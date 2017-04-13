A “fellatio cafe” where sex workers give men oral sex alongside their coffee order that was set to open in Geneva, Switzerland by the end of the year is undergoing a last minute business remodel, with owner Bradley Charvet (who runs the Swiss escort service Facegirl) considering replacing the sex workers with high-end sex robots.
A Cafe in Geneva Wants to Offer You a Robot Blow Job with Your Coffee
