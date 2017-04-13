Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5248 Comments: 75232 Since: Jan 2009

A Cafe in Geneva Wants to Offer You a Robot Blow Job with Your Coffee

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONJezebel: Celebrity, Sex, Fashion for Women. Without Airbrushing.
Seeded on Wed Apr 12, 2017 9:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A “fellatio cafe” where sex workers give men oral sex alongside their coffee order that was set to open in Geneva, Switzerland by the end of the year is undergoing a last minute business remodel, with owner Bradley Charvet (who runs the Swiss escort service Facegirl) considering replacing the sex workers with high-end sex robots.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor