Body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, First U.S. Female Muslim Judge Found in Hudson River

The body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first female Muslim judge in the United States, was found floating in the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon.
The New York Post reports that Abdus-Salaam was discovered by witnesses who called 911. Abdus-Salaam, who was an associate judge on the Court of Appeals, had been reported missing from her Harlem home earlier Wednesday.
