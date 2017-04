A Republican running for a seat in the New Jersey General Assembly has lost GOP support after a video surfaced of him hitting on a woman, according to Politico.

Brian McDowell, a former contestant on NBC’s “The Apprentice” who just filed a petition to run for office last month, was caught on tape asking a woman to sleep with him, slurring his words as he spoke.

“Let me tell you right now. You should fuck me. It would really be good,” McDowell says in the video. “Listen, you never know.”