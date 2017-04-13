Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5253 Comments: 75276 Since: Jan 2009

Nancy Kerrigan Had Multiple Miscarriages. She's Far From Alone. | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu Apr 13, 2017 7:18 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Former Olympian ice skater Nancy Kerrigan showed her courage this week by revealing on “Dancing with the Stars” that she had six miscarriages while trying to build her family.

Kerrigan, competing on the current season of DWTS, joins a not-very-exclusive club: Healthy women have an average 15 to 20 percent chance of having a miscarriage, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Among women who have already had one miscarriage, that likelihood goes up to 25 percent.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor