Nancy Kerrigan Had Multiple Miscarriages. She's Far From Alone. | The Huffington Post

Former Olympian ice skater Nancy Kerrigan showed her courage this week by revealing on “Dancing with the Stars” that she had six miscarriages while trying to build her family.

Kerrigan, competing on the current season of DWTS, joins a not-very-exclusive club: Healthy women have an average 15 to 20 percent chance of having a miscarriage, according to the American Pregnancy Association. Among women who have already had one miscarriage, that likelihood goes up to 25 percent.