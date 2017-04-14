The Story Of Fearless Girl, Created To Be 'Strong Yet Not Confrontational': Gothamist

The Fearless Girl statue that was placed opposite the Charging Bull will now be a fixture in the Financial District until at least early 2018. And while it's received a lot of praise and become a hot spot for selfies, it has also received a considerable amount of criticism. State Street Global Advisors, a big business with a gender diversity problem (you'll notice their name on the plaque by Fearless Girl's feet) commissioned the statue, but it was artist Kristen Visbal who created it, and until now she hasn't really spoken in detail to the press about the work.