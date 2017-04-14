Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5259 Comments: 75326 Since: Jan 2009

Arkansas judge blocks state from using lethal injection drug, halting executions - LA Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 6:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An Arkansas judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday, halting the state from executing seven men it had planned to put to death this month.

The state was prepared to execute the men in an 11-day span starting Monday, a move that drew strong criticism from opponents of capital punishment who said it was cruel and unusual punishment and increased the likelihood of a botched execution.

No state has executed that many individuals in such a short time frame.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued the restraining order preventing Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, a drug used in the state’s lethal injection cocktail.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor