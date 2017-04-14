Arkansas judge blocks state from using lethal injection drug, halting executions - LA Times

An Arkansas judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday, halting the state from executing seven men it had planned to put to death this month.

The state was prepared to execute the men in an 11-day span starting Monday, a move that drew strong criticism from opponents of capital punishment who said it was cruel and unusual punishment and increased the likelihood of a botched execution.

No state has executed that many individuals in such a short time frame.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued the restraining order preventing Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, a drug used in the state’s lethal injection cocktail.