The Army Just Made A Startling Revelation About Yesterday's 'Mother Of All Bombs'

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Army General John Nicholson, did not consult with America’s Commander-in-Chief because he saw no reason to.

Yesterday, Sean Spicer ran from the White House briefing room to avoid questions about whether or not President Trump even knew about America attacking Afghanistan with the largest bomb used since World War II — the MOAB. Today, we know that the Army did not consult the President before making the decision.

“From [General Nicholson’s] perspective, it was just another bomb,” a senior defense official told The Washington Examiner.

“He didn’t ask permission. He didn’t have to,” the official went on to say. “He had been looking at this target for months and decided it was time to mix things up.”