China Just Gave Trump An Ominous Warning About His North Korean Aggression

China is now stepping into the role of peacemaker.

In the bluntest statement yet on the North Korean nuclear threat, a top Chinese official today warned that “mutual provocation and threats” by the U.S. and North Korea threaten to make an already bad situation “spin out of control.”

“The United States and South Korea and North Korea are engaging in tit for tat, with swords drawn and bows bent, and there have been storm cloud gathering,” China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said in Beijing, according to the state news agency.

“We urge all sides to no longer engage in mutual provocation and threats,” he added, “whether through words or deeds and don’t push the situation to the point where it can’t be turned around and gets out of hand.”