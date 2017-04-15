Mom seeks justice in 11-year-old's suicide: Girl bully needs to pay

There were no signs.

In the busy household of Katrina Goss, a single mother of three sons in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, all seemed normal on the afternoon of March 14.

Her middle son, 11-year-old Tysen Benz, came home from school feeling proud because he had gone to tutoring on his own that day, Goss recalls.

Later that day, the two baked brownies and then Tysen went up to his room, where his mom presumed he was watching TV or playing on his phone.

But when Goss went upstairs to tuck her son into bed, her world went dark.