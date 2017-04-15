A Genuine JackA*s Is Now The White House "Women's Issues" Lead. Women Should Vote Their Identity.

This jerk ain't no lady. He doesn't even much like ladies. Especially if they aren't white. Because he is a white nationalist misogynist.
As if women weren’t having a hard enough time in America, white nationalist Stephen Miller is now the White House ‘point person’ on women’s issues.
The 31-year-old speechwriter [Stephen Miller] is now working closely with Kushner’s Office of American Innovation, as well as on family leave, child care and women’s issues with Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, according to several people involved.