A Genuine JackA*s Is Now The White House "Women's Issues" Lead. Women Should Vote Their Identity.

Seeded on Sat Apr 15, 2017 11:40 AM
This jerk ain't no lady. He doesn't even much like ladies. Especially if they aren't white. Because he is a white nationalist misogynist.

As if women weren’t having a hard enough time in America, white nationalist Stephen Miller is now the White House ‘point person’ on women’s issues. 

The 31-year-old speechwriter [Stephen Miller] is now working closely with Kushner’s Office of American Innovation, as well as on family leave, child care and women’s issues with Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, according to several people involved.

