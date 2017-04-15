Armed Trump fans are contemplating a shooting war with progressives and anti-facists

Apparently the subject of “opening fire in self-defense against violent liberals” has become a heavily discussed subject on various gun debate websites.

A friend writes, “For basically the past six months or so I’ve been trying to tell my lefty friends in so many words, ‘Hey, there are a bunch of people on the Internet who are waiting for someone to tell them it’s okay to start shooting at you.’” He became concerned when a thread at the non-political firearms-enthusiasts website he regularly follows became filled with comments in all caps referring to liberals as enemies who must be shot. Developments both online and off following Donald Trump’s election have caused me to share his concern.