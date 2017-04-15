Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said that he has "no recollection" of discussing, during a trip to Moscow last summer, a possible easing of U.S. sanctions against Russia but that "something may have come up in a conversation."
Carter Page: 'Something may have come up in a conversation' with Russians about US sanctions
