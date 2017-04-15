Kansas prepares to lose another hospital - Brownback scrambles for a solution

While the rumblings have been going on for some time, it appears as though St. Francis hospital will announce closure on Tuesday.

Multiple sources in Topeka have been told SCL Health will announce Tuesday it is closing St. Francis Health Center. The sources all have direct knowledge of negotiations regarding the hospital’s future. As the dire financial condition of St. Francis neared a breaking point Friday, preparations for closure accelerated to the point Gov. Sam Brownback’s office met with Topeka’s mayor and the state’s attorney general to prepare for the worst.

The closure would be the second prominent closure in Kansas following the loss of Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kansas in 2015. The Kansas Hospital Association has argued that many hospitals are “at risk” and desperately need Medicaid Expansion, to which hospital administrators and others testified in Topeka.