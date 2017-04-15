Newsvine

A dozen people arrested in Berkeley as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters

A clash between Trump supporters and critics in Berkeley, Calif., has led to the arrest of a at least a dozen people, according to a report.

Berkeley police told CNN that at least 12 people have been arrested and multiple people are injured.

The network displayed video from its KGO affiliate showing of a swarm of people, some of whom appeared to be fighting.

One person threw a firecracker thrown into the crowd, CNN reported.

