Optometrists Counter Good Technology With Bad Legislation | The Huffington Post

Big Eye is pushing a false media narrative in order to kill technology that is jeopardizing the safety of their business model.

Crony capitalists donning the halls of K-Street are laughably continuing with their losing battles to ban smartphone-based technology that has improved American families’ lives to immeasurable degrees.

Developments like Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb have created more convenient products and services for consumers while slashing prices to record lows. There is nothing to hate about these groundbreaking innovations ― that is, unless you work in one of the dying industries that these apps are challenging.

As one would expect, these bad actors are turning to their cronies in government with fake news in a shameless push to advance crony legislation that would artificially pad their bottom lines.