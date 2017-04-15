North Korea's latest missile launch 'blew up almost immediately' - NY Daily News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday as tension is high in the region.

(Wong Maye-E/AP)

North Korea launched a missile that “blew up almost immediately” during the nation’s latest attempt at military might, U.S. officials said on Saturday.

U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii detected the botched launch at around 11:20 a.m. local time but were unable to determine what kind of missile was launched near the coastal city of Sinpo.

The attempted missile launch comes a day after North Korea paraded prototype intercontinental ballistic missiles through the streets of Pyongyang, marking the anniversary of the state founder’s birth. The holiday is known locally as the “Day of the Sun.”