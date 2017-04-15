Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits are the ultimate grift: The more he vacations, the more he profits

No reasonable person would say presidents don’t have the right to vacation a little. It’s a stressful job and they’re never fully off the job anyway. But there’s “a little” and there’s “28 percent of the time, in such a way as to profit yourself.” Guess which category Donald Trump is in? (And in fact, he attacked President Obama for vacationing—saying “If you're in the White House, who wants to take a vacation?”—but that’s covered by the “no reasonable person” clause above).

Yes, 28 percent of the time: