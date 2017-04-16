Newsvine

Man blames Trump for inspiring him to allegedly attack woman - NY Daily News

Trump made him do it.

A man accused of assaulting a woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally last year said in a new court filing that Trump pushed him to violence — and should be held responsible for it.

The filing from Friday says accused assailant Alvin Bamberger “had no prior intention to act as he did” when he allegedly attacked a protester getting kicked out of the Louisville rally by Trump’s demand.

“Bamberger would not have acted as he did without Trump and/or the Trump Campaign’s specific urging and inspiration,” the filing says.

