Trump made him do it.
A man accused of assaulting a woman at a Donald Trump campaign rally last year said in a new court filing that Trump pushed him to violence — and should be held responsible for it.
The filing from Friday says accused assailant Alvin Bamberger “had no prior intention to act as he did” when he allegedly attacked a protester getting kicked out of the Louisville rally by Trump’s demand.
“Bamberger would not have acted as he did without Trump and/or the Trump Campaign’s specific urging and inspiration,” the filing says.
Man blames Trump for inspiring him to allegedly attack woman - NY Daily News
Seeded on Sun Apr 16, 2017 7:01 PM
