The Death of Robert Godwin: Don't Blame Joy Lane

n Sunday, April 16, 2017, we virtually met Steve Stephens. The 37-year-old brutally gunned down 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. as he walked down a Cleveland street on Easter Sunday.

If the crime wasn’t tragic enough, Stephens recorded the last moments of Mr. Godwin’s life and uploaded the video to his Facebook profile for the world to see. Millions clicked. Millions opted not to watch. Either way, we were all affected.

Mr. Godwin was described by family members as a “good guy” who would “give you the shirt off his back.” His final minutes of life were spent in utter fear and confusion, as Stephens took out his unaddressed rage on an innocent bystander.

“Found me somebody I’m about to kill …this old dude,” Stephens can be heard in the graphic video before approaching Godwin.

He then proceeds to ask the elderly father of nine to say his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane’s, name to the camera before telling Godwin that “she’s the reason this is about to happen to you.”

Stephens can then be seen pointing a handgun at the man, who frighteningly attempts to shield himself with a plastic bag before being shot in the head. He falls to the ground and blood pours from his face down onto the pavement.