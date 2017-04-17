Newsvine

US has been conducting a secret cyberwar against North Korea's nukes - Business Insider

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Mon Apr 17, 2017 1:31 PM
North Korea attempted to fire a missile Sunday, but it blew up within seconds.

It happened one day after the anniversary of the country's founding.

While North Korea's missile program may be the shadowiest on earth, it's possible that US cyber warriors were the reason for the failed launch.

