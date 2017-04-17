Wild turkey gets Walmart employee fired

On March 27, 88-year-old Bob Tallinger was working as a greeter when a wild turkey entered the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Walmart store he’d been employed for 8-years.

According to ABC Affiliate WISN, Tallinger described the event as follows: “It starts, and it goes back around, and then it walks out.”

Mark Hess, an official with the Humane Animal Welfare Society, was called out to the scene.

“They were able to shoo the bird out, but they said he wouldn’t leave. So, I drove out to Walmart and I saw two ladies playing with a turkey in the patio section of the Walmart,” Hess said.

Hess caught the bird, and Tallinger went about his work day.