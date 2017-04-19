- Nathan Damigo was seen sucker-punching female anti-fascist protester Louise Rosealma after violence broke out on Saturday at a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley
- Rosealma said she had attended the event as part of a counter anti-fascist rally
- But she and her friends were rushed by a group of 'white nationalists and neo-Nazis' who she claimed then 'started attacking people'
- She said that the attack by Damigo was completely unprovoked and that she had just looked up to see 'this fist coming at me'
- Damigo, who claims he's an ex-Marine, and founder of a white supremacist group, had then fled, Rosealma said
- But other protesters continued the violence and tried to crack her skull, she claims, until she could escape
- At least 21 people have been arrested due to the violence in Berkeley
Woman seen in viral video getting punched by a white supremacist during pro-Trump rally in Berkeley speaks out about 'terrifying' attack and online bullying since the incident
