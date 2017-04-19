[Maryland] Hogan signs laws to aid rape prosecution - Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan signed a series of new laws Tuesday designed to make it easier to prosecute rape cases.
The most sweeping is a "no means no" measure that removes a centuries-old requirement that rape victims demonstrate they tried to physically resist their assailants.
In some jurisdictions, sex crime investigators sometimes disregarded rape cases as "unfounded" and not fit for prosecution when victims could not prove they tried to fight off an attacker.
Hogan signs laws to aid rape prosecution
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 12:34 PM
