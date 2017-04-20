Newsvine

Gehrke: After calling sex offender a great man, Utah judge should resign from the bench or be stripped of his position | The Salt Lake Tribune

We are fortunate to live in a country that has had its share of extraordinary and great men.

No matter what 4th District Judge Thomas Low thinks, Keith Robert Vallejo is not one of them.

Vallejo is a sex offender and a rapist, tried and convicted of 11 felonies for sexually assaulting and violating two young women in his home over and over. His crimes were not a simple mistake. They reflected a pattern of predatory behavior that spread over more than a year.

The tears that Low shed, however, weren't for Vallejo's victim sitting in his courtroom, but for the man who had repeatedly assaulted her.

