OR man's obituary claims he died peacefully after best friend said 'Donald Trump has been impeached'

An Oregon man is having the last laugh as his obituary is making the rounds. Michael Garland Elliott passed away on April 6, 2017. His obituary includes several fascinating tidbits, like the fact he played semi-professional basketball on a touring team that dressed like women. And that he was known for having thrown his golf clubs into a tree. But it is the final humorous notation that has people talking. Apparently Michael Elliott was a committed member of the resistance and his ex-wife and best friend uttered these final comforting words, words he so desperately wanted to hear before he passed on from this life: “Donald Trump has been impeached.” And with that, he let go of this world:

