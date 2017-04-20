Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5291 Comments: 75608 Since: Jan 2009

The White House Blames The Pentagon For Sean Spicer's Blunders Re: The Armada That Wasn't, Per NYT

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Wed Apr 19, 2017 10:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sean Spicer hasn’t been fired yet, so I guess that SNL will retain its comedy goldmine. Sean Spicer told the press last week that the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Carl Vinson was on its way to the Sea of Japan, a move that was construed by many as "carrying a message” to North Korea. Then the pesky New York Times got involved, as usual, saying that it didn't go down that way, and so Sean-y had to have yet another press conference today to explain himself, gee whiz. Here's what was said:

 

“The president said we have an armada that’s going toward the peninsula,” Spicer said. “That’s a fact, it happened   It is happening, rather.”

In a followup, a reporter noted that “when the President of the United States says there’s military hardware going to a region in the middle of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the allies of the United States are encouraged,” but “when that happens to not be the case, they can interpret that as a false encouragement” for their efforts.

“How is this White House explaining to South Korea and Japan there was no U.S.S. Carl Vinson?” she asked.

[An unfazed Sean Spicer bore on, digging his hole even deeper.]

“The statement that was put out was that the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier group was headed to the Korean Peninsula,” said Spicer. “It is headed to the Korean Peninsula.”

“It’s headed there now, it wasn’t headed there last week,” the reporter shot back.

“But that’s not what we said,” Spicer replied. “We said it was heading there. It was heading there. It is heading there.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor