Sen. Heller's job security moves to a 'high-risk pool' after a persistent woman confronts him

Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) is on the ballot in 2018 and he’s facing tough opposition in his home state. After months of constituents showing up at his offices and asking for a town hall, Sen. Heller finally agreed. He faced numerous questions about the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. One Nevada woman pinned him down on his support of a plan to move people with pre-existing conditions into high-risk pools and in doing so, she may be moving Sen. Heller’s job security into a high-risk pool of its own.