WATCH: Lisa Bloom slams Alan Dershowitz after he downplays the impact of O'Reilly victims coming forward

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer for several of Bill O’Reilly’s accusers, clashed with Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday after he downplayed the impact of her clients coming forward to corroborate O’Reilly’s pattern of sexual misconduct.

Dershowitz relayed his theory that what brought down the former Fox News hosts was not the women coming forward, but an (as yet unproven) video tape that proved O’Reilly’s harassment.

“O’Reilly could not survive the release of that tape,” Dershowitz opined during CNN’s “Tonight with Don Lemon.”

Bloom jumped in to explain the tipping point was “giving them the evidence and witness to corroborate the claims,” adding “the lawyers at my law firm and I, we’ve been working very hard on this.”