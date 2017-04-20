During an appearance on Fox News’ newly-branded “The Factor,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee use a poorly-timed analogy to describe Donald Trump’s apparent inability to “get a fair shake from the media,” comparing it with one’s inability to “kiss a woman leaning away from you.”
'Can't kiss a woman leaning away from you!': Huckabee uses ill-timed analogy on O'Reilly-free 'The Factor'
