Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5291 Comments: 75608 Since: Jan 2009

'Can't kiss a woman leaning away from you!': Huckabee uses ill-timed analogy on O'Reilly-free 'The Factor'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 12:54 AM
Discuss:

During an appearance on Fox News’ newly-branded “The Factor,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee use a poorly-timed analogy to describe Donald Trump’s apparent inability to “get a fair shake from the media,” comparing it with one’s inability to “kiss a woman leaning away from you.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor