Anita Hill on O'Reilly harassment charges: People need to keep coming forward

A quarter century after her testimony in Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, Anita Hill says it's time for a nation that's too easily accepting of men's excuses for sexual harassment to change the cultural status quo.

Take Donald Trump being elected president after a tape revealed his boasts of forcing himself on women. Or top-rated cable news host Bill O'Reilly, who was ousted Thursday after the report of multiple settlements involving sexual harassment allegations against him. Trump dismissed talk of grabbing women by their sexual organs as locker room banter, and O'Reilly called the claims against him "completely unfounded."

"We have a whole host of people accepting that as just something men do as opposed to understanding it as predatory behavior that is not only immoral but is also illegal," Hill told USA TODAY in a rare interview.