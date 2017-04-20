The official leading the Justice Department's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's meddling in the 2016 election is leaving her position next month.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary B. McCord told the staff of the department's national security division this week she is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Top National Security Official Leaving Justice Department in Middle of Trump-Russia Investigation - NBC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 8:15 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment