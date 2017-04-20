Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 193 Seeds: 5300 Comments: 75690 Since: Jan 2009

DEM Women are dragging Tom Perez and Bernie Sanders on Twitter and I just had to share.

Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 8:22 PM
L. Joy Williams @ljoywilliams

I don't understand what the F**K is going on. Bernie Sanders was just directly asked if he's a democrat and he said NO.

L. Joy Williams @ljoywilliams

We already knew this, but why the HELL is he on freaking tour to reform a party he doesn't even claim in public??????

Varsha Venkat..... @varshaoforange

@summerbrennan I just can't with him, he doesn't see stuff logically, and he minimizes the voices of PoC and women with his comments

Varsha Venkat..... @varshaoforange

@summerbrennan It's not enough for him to "support" D issues, he has to be a champion. And this is not a champion.This = guy who wants to make it about him

In these nations:

