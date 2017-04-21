Donations to Donald Trump's inauguration: Why did Venezuela give half a million dollars to Donald Trump? | In English | EL PAÍS

Donald Trump raised a record $106.7 million for his presidential inauguration festivities in January, more than double the amount collected by Barack Obama in 2009. The donor list disputes Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” of Washington, in allusion to the financial machine that influences US politics.

According to official data released on Wednesday, the most generous donor was casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a highly influential figure in Republican circles, who gave $5 million to Trump. Adelson’s plans to build Europe’s largest casino in Madrid were rejected by the Spanish government in 2013.

Perhaps the least-expected donor was Citgo, the US affiliate of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, which wrote out a check for $500,000 for Trump’s inauguration.