For Lovers of Thoreau, childhood, forests and freedom

I’ve been growling around here for months now, unhappy with where I’m at in life. For various reasons, I’ve been less than who I want to be and once was. That has led to changes, most of which don’t matter to this discussion. However, this one might ring a bell with some of you, so I decided to share.
As most of you know, I love the outdoors and nature’s spectacular inventions, so when The Trees in My Forest, by Bernd Heinrich, came to my attention, I bought it (Kindle Edition $1.99 for a short period of time) and sank into rapt bliss. Heinrich swept me back to childhood with his opening thoughts:
Having been partly arboreal since the age of eight, I learned early on that trees contain birds’ nests, safety, grand vistas and apples. Climbing tall trees gave me a soaring feeling of achievement. Under the cover of a canopy of green leaves I could peer down, knowing I was safe from the wild boars and other beasts I imagined marauding on the ground. Trees were the best toys for hanging, swinging, daring and showing off.
Elms were all over our yard. Chinese elms, huge, strong, filled with the caterpillars of the Mourning Cloak butterflies busy chomping down leaves with fierce efficiency. Well, the elms were not quite all over our yard. The horses and ponies ate them -- leaves, twigs and bark -- so none grew in their corrals or within reach over the fence. There were some dead trunks, some upright and some on their side, in the large pasture. Those on their side boosted us onto their bare backs and made excellent jumps. Those that still stood had rings hanging from their branches. We galloped by, wooden sticks in hand, thrusting them through the rings in a game of ring spearing. Later, when we were old enough to ride to the local horse shows, people were amazed at how fast we raced, spearing every ring on the route. Many trophies rode home with us.
Before then, when I was too small to tagalong with my older brothers, I played among the roots of the elms, toy horses galloping, fighting or back scratching each other, obediently performing what my tiny hands directed.
Those same hands cradled the brown caterpillars and waited patiently while the gray cocoons hung in silent anticipation of metamorphosis. Soon enough, although it felt like forever, the brown wings of the Mourning Cloaks emerged and straightened, flashing their pale yellow border as they dried. Even that young, I knew not to interfere with their struggle to be free of the cocoon. They needed the struggle to become strong with wings that were not deformed. So I waited a while longer until they were ready to walk onto my hand. They tested their wings while sitting upon my finger, trusting me not to drop them. Long before they launched, they explored my hand and arm, their tiny feet tickling my skin as they walked. I could almost hear a heavenly crescendo when they lightly lifted and flitted away. What a thrill! I was part of their change to airborne freedom!
Bernd Heinrich’s lovely prose brought these memories flooding back. Perfect for a spring morning. The sun decided to gently warm my shoulders as I snuggled into the blue cushions of my favorite outdoor chair. I’m sitting near to the horses as I read and write. They’re happy with their morning meal. I’m happy with my ice tea as I stroll along with Heinrich through his charming forest. It’s lovely to see through his eyes and the gentle descriptions he’s offered to share.
This lyrical testament to the stunning complexity of the natural world also documents one man's bid to make a difference on his own little patch of land. Heinrich (One Man's Owl, 1987, etc.) bought 300 acres of logged-over Maine woods in 1975 and set out to restore its ecological diversity. A professor of biology at the University of Vermont, he uses the farm as retreat, classroom, and research lab. Heinrich is a detective in the woods. He infers from the presence of pin cherries the location of old pastures and dates a 19th- century forest fire by examining growth rings and charcoal deposits. His scientific method is wide-ranging and inclusive, drawing on engineering, mathematics, zoology, biochemistry, forestry, and economics, encompassing both micro and macro views. For the former he scrutinizes saplings under a microscope and details the biochemical process by which trees manufacture wood. The big picture spurs musings on the vast interconnectedness of nature as he traces the mind-bogglingly complicated symbiotic relationships among plants, animals, and natural forces like wind and sunlight. Heinrich uses simple sketches to illustrate his explanations of the ingenious design, growth strategies, and reproductive methods employed by trees in their quest for survival. In his ultimate goal of creating a forest, a place of ``habitat complexity'' vastly different from the sterile monocultures planted by paper companies in the name of sustainable forestry, he succeeds admirably. It's a pleasant surprise, then, to learn that in the end Heinrich does well by doing good: Not only is he rewarded with a diverse plant and wildlife population, he also reaps a cash profit from responsible logging. Heinrich tells us more about trees than we'd ever dream of wondering, yet manages to transform the esoterica into a fascinating tribute to nature's superior design.