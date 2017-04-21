For Lovers of Thoreau, childhood, forests and freedom

By Malene Thyssen Source

I’ve been growling around here for months now, unhappy with where I’m at in life. For various reasons, I’ve been less than who I want to be and once was. That has led to changes, most of which don’t matter to this discussion. However, this one might ring a bell with some of you, so I decided to share.

As most of you know, I love the outdoors and nature’s spectacular inventions, so when The Trees in My Forest, by Bernd Heinrich, came to my attention, I bought it (Kindle Edition $1.99 for a short period of time) and sank into rapt bliss. Heinrich swept me back to childhood with his opening thoughts:

Having been partly arboreal since the age of eight, I learned early on that trees contain birds’ nests, safety, grand vistas and apples. Climbing tall trees gave me a soaring feeling of achievement. Under the cover of a canopy of green leaves I could peer down, knowing I was safe from the wild boars and other beasts I imagined marauding on the ground. Trees were the best toys for hanging, swinging, daring and showing off.

Elms were all over our yard. Chinese elms, huge, strong, filled with the caterpillars of the Mourning Cloak butterflies busy chomping down leaves with fierce efficiency. Well, the elms were not quite all over our yard. The horses and ponies ate them -- leaves, twigs and bark -- so none grew in their corrals or within reach over the fence. There were some dead trunks, some upright and some on their side, in the large pasture. Those on their side boosted us onto their bare backs and made excellent jumps. Those that still stood had rings hanging from their branches. We galloped by, wooden sticks in hand, thrusting them through the rings in a game of ring spearing. Later, when we were old enough to ride to the local horse shows, people were amazed at how fast we raced, spearing every ring on the route. Many trophies rode home with us.

Before then, when I was too small to tagalong with my older brothers, I played among the roots of the elms, toy horses galloping, fighting or back scratching each other, obediently performing what my tiny hands directed.

Those same hands cradled the brown caterpillars and waited patiently while the gray cocoons hung in silent anticipation of metamorphosis. Soon enough, although it felt like forever, the brown wings of the Mourning Cloaks emerged and straightened, flashing their pale yellow border as they dried. Even that young, I knew not to interfere with their struggle to be free of the cocoon. They needed the struggle to become strong with wings that were not deformed. So I waited a while longer until they were ready to walk onto my hand. They tested their wings while sitting upon my finger, trusting me not to drop them. Long before they launched, they explored my hand and arm, their tiny feet tickling my skin as they walked. I could almost hear a heavenly crescendo when they lightly lifted and flitted away. What a thrill! I was part of their change to airborne freedom!

Bernd Heinrich’s lovely prose brought these memories flooding back. Perfect for a spring morning. The sun decided to gently warm my shoulders as I snuggled into the blue cushions of my favorite outdoor chair. I’m sitting near to the horses as I read and write. They’re happy with their morning meal. I’m happy with my ice tea as I stroll along with Heinrich through his charming forest. It’s lovely to see through his eyes and the gentle descriptions he’s offered to share.

