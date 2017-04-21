Rape case lawyer: Women 'especially good' at lying

An attorney defending a wealthy man in a Tennessee rape case is drawing fire for saying women can be especially good at lying.

“People can be very good at lying," defense lawyer Steve Farese said during closing arguments in a Memphis case Thursday. "Women can be especially good at it because they’re the weaker sex and we ... and we want to protect them and not have anybody take advantage of them, at least I do.”

At one point he appeared to say “that’s what the book says,” referencing the weaker sex comment.