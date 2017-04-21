Trump secretly met with 2 Colombian ex-presidents at Mar-a-Lago - NY Daily News

President Trump secretly met with two former Colombian presidents critical of an Obama-era peace agreement between their home country's sitting government and a far-left rebel group, according to a report.
Without listing it in his daily schedule or disclosing it to reporters, Trump met with Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana at his Mar-a-Lago estate last weekend, the Miami Herald first reported on Thursday.
Seeded on Fri Apr 21, 2017 6:36 PM
