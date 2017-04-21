Newsvine

Report: former staffer confirms Jason Chaffetz is under FBI investigation - Palmer Report

One day after Jason Chaffetz announced out of nowhere that he won’t be seeking reelection to Congress in 2018 and that he won’t be running for any other office, he followed it up today by hinting that he may not even finish his term. Now comes a report that one of Chaffetz’s own former staffers is confirming that Chaffetz is under FBI investigation, and that it’s going to become public before much longer.

Six days ago we brought you the story of an intel community source asserting that Russia had blackmail material on Jason Chaffetz and that the FBI knew about it (link). But now comes a corroborating report from Dave Bernstein, an online political pundit whose sources have a history of being proven correct.

