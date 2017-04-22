Bubba Sessions Appalled Some Hula-Dancin' Foreign Judge Thinks He Can Boss Trump Around | Wonkette

Newsvine

Bubba Sessions Appalled Some Hula-Dancin' Foreign Judge Thinks He Can Boss Trump Around

Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions (pardon us while we vomit again) is just plain flobbergummled to learn that a beautifully crafted executive order from the president of these United States can be overturned by some upstart judge. Especially some whippersnapper “federal judge” from an island out in the Pacific that hasn’t even been a state — if it even is a state; has anyone seen its long-form Statehood Certificate? — as long as the president has been alive. 

