Sarah Palin's Posse Grabs White House By Pussy, And It Is Classy As Fuque! | Wonkette

When President Barack Obama invited people to dinner, it was always lame dorks like Oprah and Beyoncé and a bunch of dorkass so-called “Nobel Prize winners,” probably. But now a new, classy president is in the White House, which means the dinner party guest list is also new and classy. So it was that Wednesday night, Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock descended upon the People’s House, and proceeded to fuck shit up like meth-addled Juggalos.