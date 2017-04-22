Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 194 Seeds: 5306 Comments: 75780 Since: Jan 2009

Sarah Palin's Posse Grabs White House By Pussy, And It Is Classy As Fuque! | Wonkette

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: Wonkette » top
Seeded on Sat Apr 22, 2017 9:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When President Barack Obama invited people to dinner, it was always lame dorks like Oprah and Beyoncé and a bunch of dorkass so-called “Nobel Prize winners,” probably. But now a new, classy president is in the White House, which means the dinner party guest list is also new and classy. So it was that Wednesday night, Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock descended upon the People’s House, and proceeded to fuck shit up like meth-addled Juggalos.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor