Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 194 Seeds: 5306 Comments: 75780 Since: Jan 2009

Fox's conduct is even more contemptible than O'Reilly's - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sat Apr 22, 2017 9:43 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Bill O’Reilly saga has three villains: the revolting former anchor himself, the network that ignored accusations of serial abuse, and a broader system that punishes confrontation and enables silence and complicity. Each deserves flaying — along with President Trump, so eager to vouch for O’Reilly and dismiss suggestions of wrongdoing.

O’Reilly’s behavior — allegedly pressuring women to have sexual relationships, retaliating against them if they refused and warning them about coming forward — doesn’t require much more in the way of condemnation. Let’s focus, instead, on the disgraceful circumstances of his departure from Fox News.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor