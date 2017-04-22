Fox's conduct is even more contemptible than O'Reilly's - The Washington Post

The Bill O’Reilly saga has three villains: the revolting former anchor himself, the network that ignored accusations of serial abuse, and a broader system that punishes confrontation and enables silence and complicity. Each deserves flaying — along with President Trump, so eager to vouch for O’Reilly and dismiss suggestions of wrongdoing.

O’Reilly’s behavior — allegedly pressuring women to have sexual relationships, retaliating against them if they refused and warning them about coming forward — doesn’t require much more in the way of condemnation. Let’s focus, instead, on the disgraceful circumstances of his departure from Fox News.