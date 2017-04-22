I’m tired.
I’m tired of professed Christians preaching a Jesus that they seem to have no interest at all in emulating; of religious people being a loud, loveless noise in the world while claiming to speak for a God who is supposedly love.
I know the world is tired of such people.
I’m fairly certain that God is too.
I’m starting a new church: the Church of Not Being Horrible.
Our mission statement is simply this—Don’t be horrible to people:
The Church of Not Being Horrible [Stuff that needs to be said -- John Pavolitz]
