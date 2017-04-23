Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered troops and weapons to be sent to the country’s border with North Korea as tensions continue to escalate.
Unverified video footage appears to show a train, believed to be one of three, loaded with military equipment and headed towards the 11-mile border between Russia and the secretive hermit state.
Another video appears to show military helicopters moving towards the Russian border as well as army combat vehicles moving across rugged terrain.
Russia sends troops to North Korea border as tensions escalate
Seeded on Sat Apr 22, 2017 10:05 PM
