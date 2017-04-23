UK bans spanking and female ejaculation in porn - Salon.com

Porn produced in the United Kingdom quietly incurred some major restrictions on Monday, via an amendment to the 2003 Communications Act that bans a long list of sex acts from appearing in adult films. While the new restrictions do not affect porn produced outside the UK (and do not prevent people from watching such porn), they do require on-demand adult films to meet the same guidelines as adult films available on DVD in sex shops. That means eliminating all sorts of different performances, from spanking to stangulation — many of which are typically associated with female pleasure.