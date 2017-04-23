EPONA, THE GAULISH HORSE GODDESS

Epona was the ancient Horse Goddess of the pre-Christian Pagan people, known as the Gauls, or Celtic French. She was worshipped for many hundreds of years as a Horse Goddess, who not only protected horses, but also their owners. Epona is also one of the most well known of all the Goddesses within the Celtic Pantheon, and she was granted such titles as "The Great Mare," the "Divine Mare," and the "Mare Goddess.”

Epona was worshipped throughout the entire Celtic world in a variety of other, different aspects. In Ireland she was known as Macha, the Goddess of War, while in Wales she became Rhiannon, the Goddess of the Underworld. It was in the aspect of Rhiannon that Epona appears in the Welsh collection of tales known as The Mabinogion. She has also been identified with the Celtic Goddess Edain, or Etain, whose full name, when translated, is Etain Echraidhe, which means “Etain, the horse rider,” or “Etain, the rider of horses.”

Epona was worshipped widely throughout the entire Celtic and Roman worlds, and her worship was exceptionally strong in both Rhineland and Gaul. In fact, Epona’s worship became so strong that it spread as far away as the Danube River, Yugoslavia, North Africa and Rome. The Roman army was so impressed by her that it eventually adopted her cult, and the Roman soldiers introduced Epona's worship to the many people that they encountered in their travels.

The British worshipped Epona in the form of a cult, and they gave her the title "Rigantona" or "Rig Antonia," which means "Great Queen." The Goddess Rhiannon, whose worship occurred at a much later point in time, was strongly associated with Epona, and she was known by that title as well.