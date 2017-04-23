Newsvine

Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 194 Seeds: 5317 Comments: 75891 Since: Jan 2009

Abortion is Only a Women's Issue Because we Live in a Misogynistic Society

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta "Nasty Woman" Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Sun Apr 23, 2017 8:39 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This will be quick. But something needs to be said. 

There are several diaries up right now arguing that reproductive rights are non-negotiable...that democrats who oppose abortion rights deserve no more support than those who oppose social security.  I wholly agree with those diaries.

My point is more simple.  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor