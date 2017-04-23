This will be quick. But something needs to be said.
There are several diaries up right now arguing that reproductive rights are non-negotiable...that democrats who oppose abortion rights deserve no more support than those who oppose social security. I wholly agree with those diaries.
My point is more simple.
Abortion is Only a Women's Issue Because we Live in a Misogynistic Society
Seeded on Sun Apr 23, 2017 8:39 PM
