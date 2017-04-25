Provokatsiya (Provocation) – Working Both Sides to Confuse and Dismay the Middle - Reason and Justice

NBC News reported tonight on a violent altercation between two groups on the streets of Berkeley. One group was purportedly there to defend free speech, while the opposing group's goal was to fight fascism. Berkeley police arrested 21 people, and several people went to the hospital. The rally was described by NBC Bay Area as a clash between pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters. Studying the photos and videos of the event, however, a different picture of the event emerges. Examining archived Twitter messages sent over the last several weeks makes it clear that this event was a staged performance designed to foment discord and distract from other events in the news.​A photo from the event shows the costume of the “pro-Trump” group. They clearly came prepared for a violent, theatrical clash.